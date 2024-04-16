BOSTON (WHDH) - Two weeks after a massive fire broke out in an East Boston building and spread to neighboring structures displacing dozens, a second person, a young girl, has died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

The 6-alarm fire ripped through a large multifamily building at the intersection of West Eagle and Meridian streets early on April 2. At the time, one person had died and six were sent to the hospital.

The District Attorney’s office did not confirm the victim’s identity or specific age.

