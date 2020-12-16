The field hospital being built at the UMass Lowell Recreation Center is coming along nicely and should be ready to begin accepting COVID-19 patients by the end of the month, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Tuesday.

“The field hospital in Lowell is undergoing build-out right now. It looks very good, according to my staff, and we’re hoping that that would be online at the end of December,” she said.

The field hospital in Lowell will be the second to be established during this fall/winter coronavirus surge.

The field hospital that opened at Worcester’s DCU Center on Dec. 6 has treated about 75 patients so far and has discharged 40, Sudders said.

As health care workers are hired, the field hospital‘s capacity will increase.

Sudders said it can currently serve about 50 patients at a time but will ramp up to treat 75 patients at any given time next week.

