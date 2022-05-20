BOSTON (WHDH) - A firearm was detected at Boston Logan International Airport– the second one TSA officers have recovered in two days.

“With the summer travel period right around the corner, we ask that travelers to take a good look inside their carry-on bags to ensure that they have no prohibited—or illegal—items,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts. “Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search. I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

Thursday morning, TSA officers in Terminal B found the firearm in a man’s carry-on bag. Massachusetts State Police responded and found that the firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and another eight rounds in a magazine. The Missouri owner, who was flying to St. Louis, will receive a citation in the mail and his firearm was confiscated.

The incident Thursday was the ninth by TSA officers at Logan Airport this year. Last year, officers found 18 firearms at the airport.

A typical first offense for bringing a loaded gun into a checkpoint carries a fine of between $4,100 and $13,660.

