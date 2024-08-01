CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff held a rally in New Hampshire Wednesday to campaign for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s good to be back in New Hampshire,” Emhoff said to a cheering crowd at a union hall in Concord, N.H.

Harris’ presidential campaign has some momentum in New Hampshire. The latest 7News/Emerson College poll found registered Granite State voters favor the vice president over former President Donald Trump 50 percent to 46 percent.

When asked how she felt about the poll numbers, U.S. Representative Annie Kuster explained that she was “very excited.”

“We’re having thousands of volunteers show up, we’ve got hundreds of people turning out today for Doug Emhoff,” Kuster said.

Harris unofficially took over the top of the ticket just last week, when President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term.

“This has been a surreal week, week and a half. We have barely been able to spend much time together,” Emhoff said at the rally.

The vice president is quickly improving on Biden’s standing in the 7News/Emerson College poll from last November, moving three percent higher in New Hampshire. But, Trump is also up — gaining four percent since November.

“The polls have tightened but we’re still the underdog, right? We are. So we’ve got to work extra hard each and every day,” Emhoff said.

The poll found Granite State voters under 30 are switching their support to the Harris campaign. Last November, the poll found they favored Biden over Trump by four points. But now, they’re favoring Harris by 17 points.

New Hampshire State Sen. Donovan Fenton, 35, spoke to Harris’ attraction to people in their 20s.

“She brings enthusiasm and energy. Polls are great, but that’s not going to stop us from getting out there and working our butts off,” Fenton said.

With the Harris campaign in New Hampshire, Trump will likely spend some time in the state as well. It promises to be a battleground state over the next three months.

Ray Buckley, the chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, noted Democrats have fared well in recent presidential elections.

“We’re positively optimistic and we think that we will carry it, but it will be close,” Buckley said.

The Trump team was unavailable Wednesday for comment about New Hampshire.

