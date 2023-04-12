DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff called for unity while visiting Boston Tuesday night.

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

Emhoff said he wants to use his platform to act against acts of antisemitism, adding that unity is the biggest tool we have to combat hate.

“In order for us to achieve true equality, to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table and how we can push back against hatred and push back against bigotry, we’ve got to do it together,” he said.

Emhoff also said it’s crucial to call out those in power who stay silent when instances of bigotry happen.

