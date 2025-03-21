CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second group of men suspected of paying for sex at high-end brothels in the Boston area will learn Friday whether they will be called to court to face charges.

The first group faced probable cause hearings last week, and only two alleged brothel clients appeared in front of the judge. Lawyers appeared for the rest of the accused clients.

Federal prosecutors say they paid for sex through a brothel ring operating out of apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and in the Washington, D.C. area.

The manager of the brothel network, 42-year-old Han Lee, of Cambridge, was sentenced last week to four years in prison.

Two others who have pleaded guilty in the case will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

