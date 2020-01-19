Second Holy Cross student released from hospital after deadly crash in Florida

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester says another member of the women’s rowing team has been released from the hospital after last week’s deadly crash in Vero Beach, Florida.

Paige Cohen, a junior from Atlanta, was released from Lawnwood Regional Medical Center Saturday afternoon, according to the school.

Cohen was aboard the van that collided head-on with a red Dodge Ram pickup truck, injuring five and claiming the life of 20-year-old Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge.

“We are grateful to report that another Holy Cross student has been discharged from the hospital in Florida,” the school said in a statement. “We ask for continued prayers for the four Holy Cross students, our rowing coach, and the driver of the truck as they continue to recover in the hospital.”

The school says it is providing a space for students to gather and support each other as they return to campus on Sunday afternoon.

Students who need counseling are urged to visit the counseling center or reach out to an on-call crisis counselor by calling 508-793-3363.

