Second inmate in Bridgewater dies from coronavirus

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A second inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater has died after contracting coronavirus, officials said.

The inmate, who officials did not identify, was being treated for COVID-19 when they died at the hospital on Saturday morning, officials said.

On Thursday the Department of Corrections said an inmate in his 50s who suffered from underlying health conditions also died from the virus.

