EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Easton earlier this month, police said.

Xavion Barnes, 19, of Brockton, was arrested and charged Tuesday with accessory after the fact, following an investigation into the shooting, according to the Easton Police Department.

Barnes was arrested a day after 18-year-old Anthony Lopes was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

On Jan. 14, police found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound at the Avalon Apartments in Easton. She remains in serious, but stable, condition at a Boston-area hospital, officers said.

Barnes is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Taunton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)