Second man arrested in connection with Woburn shooting

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A second man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Woburn that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

Police responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Highland Street about 12 a.m. Saturday found a 43-year-old Woburn man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his legs, according to Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Aaron B. Cooper, 29, of Boston, as he walked into work in Burlington on Sunday. His brother, Asa Cooper, 28, of Dorchester, was arrested on Saturday.

Police say the victim and suspects know each other and the incident was not random.

Aaron is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault to murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500-feet of a building, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and possession with intent to distribute a class D drug (marijuana).

Aaron was expected to appear in Woburn District Court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)