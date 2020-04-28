BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault to murder and firearm charges in connection with a shooting in Boston earlier in April, police said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 23 Cheney St. in Roxbury on April 17 found ballistic evidence at the scene, and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was found at a local hospital shortly afterward, police said. A 36-year-old man from Jamaica Plain was arrested a short time later.

After further investigation, police put out a warrant for a second suspect. The suspect was arrested after a foot chase on Abbot Street in Dorchester at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Winston McGhee, 36, of Rockland was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded gun, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a gun, unlawful possession of a gun second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition and being an armed career criminal. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

