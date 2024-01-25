SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a break-in in Tewksbury in December that was caught on home surveillance camera.

Philip Carter, 41, of Chelmsford, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. With the assistance of New Hampshire police officers, Carter was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in Salem, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a past break-in on Overlook Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26 determined the suspects stole a number of valuable items, including jewelry and electronics, before making off in a black Mazda Miata that was parked in the driveway.

Dana Sacca, 41, of Tewksbury, was arrested last week and charged with Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200.

Investigators said they determined that Carer and Sacca were able to enter the house by removing an air conditioner from a ground-level window.

Carter was arraigned Wednesday in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice, police said.

