BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second man is behind bars in connection with the fatal March shooting of two teenagers at the Westgate mall in Brockton.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jaylen Speed gave Davinci Leonard his cell phone to help make escape plans hours after Leonard shot and killed a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman.

Speed pleaded not guilty to one count of accessory after the fact.

He was held on $50,000 bail.

