BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second man is behind bars in connection with the fatal March shooting of two teenagers at the Westgate mall in Brockton.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jaylen Speed gave Davinci Leonard his cell phone to help make escape plans hours after Leonard shot and killed a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman.

Speed pleaded not guilty to one count of accessory after the fact.

He was held on $50,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox