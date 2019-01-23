Second man seen walking with Boston woman who went missing cleared of criminal wrongdoing

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of two men caught on surveillance camera following a Boston woman who vanished after leaving a bar at Faneuil Hall has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, authorities announced Wednesday.

The man, who was seen on Congress Street walking near Olivia Ambrose after she left Hennessy’s on Saturday night, turned himself in and is now being considered a witness in the 23-year-old’s disappearance.

Victor Pena, 38, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of kidnapping after Ambrose’s cellphone signal led investigators to his apartment at the Bunker Hill housing complex.

Ambrose was found safe inside the apartment. She has since returned home with her parents.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4248.

