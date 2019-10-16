Second NH resident tests positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that an adult from Laconia has tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

The diagnosis marks the second person in the state to test positive for the mosquito-borne disease, officials said. It was first identified in a Kington resident on Aug. 8.

“There are still mosquitos present this time of year that can transmit a variety of infections, including Jamestown Canyon Virus,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, State Epidemiologist. “It is important for residents and visitors to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

Jamestown Canyon virus is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. There are no vaccines to prevent it.

Officials say people can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all mosquito-borne diseases, including Jamestown Canyon virus.

People infected Jamestown Canyon virus can develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis. Early symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

The arboviral risk level for Jamestown Canyon virus in Laconia has been increased to high.

