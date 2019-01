BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s second oldest restaurant is closing its doors for good on Saturday night.

Known for its prime rib and Indian pudding, Durgin-Park has been a Faneuil Hall staple since 1827.

Workers say the company that owns Durgin-Park called the restaurant unprofitable.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)