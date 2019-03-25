PARKLAND, Fla. (WHDH) — The Parkland, Florida community is mourning after two students committed suicide within the past week.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Sydney Aiello died on March 17, days before another student, whose name has not been released, reportedly took their own life.

It is not clear if the latest apparent suicide was related to last year’s school massacre that killed 14 students and three staff members, but Ryan Petty, whose daughter died in the shooting, says the trauma of that day still resonates with many.

“The trauma associated with what happened on February 14th last year is not over for this community,” he said.

Parents and county officials held an emergency meeting Sunday night to talk about how to prevent additional suicides.

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County wants people to “know that you are not alone. There are so many people who care and so many people who are here to help.”

Mayor Christine Hunschofsky stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open.

“Parents have to have very frank discussions with their children right now and I think the students need to have frank discussions with each other,” she said.

The gunman behind the February 2018 shooting was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

He confessed to the crime and was indicted on 17 murder counts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)