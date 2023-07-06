NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in New Bedford earlier this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

The DA said Wyllie Monteiro, 25, of New Bedford was arrested early Thursday morning in Dartmouth a matter of days after police found 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes unconscious in his vehicle following a report of shots fired in the area. Gomes was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the DA said.

The DA said police initially responded shortly after 12 a.m. Monday to the area of Tallman and North Front streets. There, the DA said witnesses told officers they heard “loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.”

The DA said officers later found Gomes in his car Belleville Avenue, saying he “appears to have attempted to drive to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle.”

Officials previously arrested 24-year-old Sterling Robinson on Monday night in the case on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Monteiro is now also facing a charge of accessory to murder after the fact and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, according to the DA.

Officials have described Gomes’ death as a homicide and said their investigation remained “extremely active” as of Thursday morning.

