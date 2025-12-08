FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has died following a fire at an Interfaith Terrace apartment building in Framingham on November 30, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Officials announced Monday that Nathalya Samaniego, 23, who lived in the building, has passed away. Her mother, Leyla Mendieta, 49, died on December 3.

Framingham firefighters responded to 33 Interfaith Terrace on November 30 for a two-alarm fire.

After crews learned that the two women were trapped on the second floor of the eight-unit building, they went inside and found both unresponsive. Firefighters were able to rescue both women from the building and they were taken to a local hospital. One woman was later taken in critical condition to a hospital in Boston.

The Framingham Fire Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said they determined that the fire began in the victims’ apartment in the area of a living room couch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials said it does not appear suspicious.

