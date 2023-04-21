NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has died after a fire in New Bedford Thursday, state and local officials announced.

Firefighters were able to rescue two older adults from the house. Both people were taken to a hospital, where officials on Thursday said one person was pronounced dead. The second person rescued has since also died, officials said.

In their update Friday, the state Department of Fire Services identified the people who died in this fire as Radames Lopez Mendrez, 78, and Eneida Gonzalez Mangual, 79.

“On behalf of Mayor Jon Mitchell and the New Bedford Fire Department, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to this family at a time of such terrible loss,” said New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger.

Kruger also noted another fire late last month, also in New Bedford, that killed two people.

“This was the second fire in three weeks to claim two members of our community, and our hearts are with all the loved ones who are grieving today,” Kruger said.

The Department of Fire Services said New Bedford firefighters responded to the fire on Thursday in a home on Chestnut Street after receiving calls around 1:40 p.m.

Other than the two people who died, officials said two adults were taken to hospitals after they escaped the burning building. Two children were able to get out unharmed.

Officials on Friday said investigators determined the fire began in a second floor bedroom.

While the cause of the fire remained undetermined, officials said investigators found no evidence that it was intentionally set.

