RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 northbound in Raynham on Tuesday.

A 1985 Peterbilt tractor owned by Collins Crane and Rigging of East Bridgewater was being operated by a 28-year-old Halifax man at a slow speed within the right and breakdown lanes prior to exit 22 around 7:15 a.m. while being followed by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado also owned by the company and operated by company mechanic Christopher L. Sheppard, 57, of East Bridgewater, according to state police.

A short time earlier, the tractor operator observed a possible mechanical problem with his vehicle and he and Sheppard detached a trailer from the tractor and moved it off the road, state police said.

While the Peterbilt tractor was traveling at a low speed, state police say one of its passenger-side axles became dislodged and the axle and attached tandem wheels rolled into the travel lanes.

The tractor operator and Sheppard stopped their vehicles and Sheppard exited his pickup truck and walked into the roadway to retrieve the axle and wheels, state police said.

As he did so, several other northbound vehicles stopped to allow him to retrieve the wheels, including a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Lauren A. Dyer, 62, of Braintree, state police added.

At that time, a 23-year-old East Raynham man driving a 1998 Volvo tractor pulling a dump trailer, which is owned by Truckah LLC of Easton, reportedly struck the Toyota from behind.

The impact pushed the Toyota into the Peterbilt tractor and Chevrolet, crushing the Toyota between the front of the Volvo tractor and the rear of the Peterbilt tractor.

The impact also pushed the Chevrolet into Sheppard, who was standing outside of the pickup, according to state police.

Dyer suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Sheppard suffered severe injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where state police say he passed away Tuesday night.

The drivers of the two tractors were transported to area hospitals for evaluation of possible minor injuries.

A 2008 Volvo XC90 also sustained minor damage in the incident. Its driver, a 47-year-old Plymouth woman, had no apparent injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The crash resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes and adjacent ramps for several hours. All lanes were reopened just before noon.

