BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The passenger aboard a small plane that crashed in Beverly last week has died, according to officials.

The plane crashed into a utility pole on Sam Fonzo Drive, near Beverly Regional Airport, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, officials said in a news conference.

The pilot of the plane died at the scene and the passenger was hospitalized.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)