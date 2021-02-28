Second person dies in fatal Maine house fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a second person has died in a house fire in Farmington.

The fire marshal’s office said late Saturday that the fire killed Tomasa Vincent, 72, of Farmington. The office had said earlier Saturday the fire also killed Farmington resident William Vincent, 75.

The office said it believes the fire was accidental and caused by combustible materials being left next to a wood stove.

The fire was the third fatal fire in Maine within the span of a week. The marshal’s office said residents should remember the importance of having working fire detectors in their homes.

