Second presumptive case of coronavirus diagnosed in Mass. since testing began

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that they have identified their second presumptive positive of the novel coronavirus since testing began on Feb. 28.

The individual is a woman in her 60s who resides in Middlesex County according to health officials.

She became symptomatic after returning from a recent trip to Europe that included a stop in northern Italy.

Health officials said she does not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.

“We appreciate this patient’s cooperation,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “While the risk to Massachusetts remains low, residents should make sure they and their families are well-informed about COVID-19 and heed the CDC’s updated international travel health alert.”

Since January, Massachusetts has tested 25 residents, including the first confirmed case and the first presumptive positive case.

Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that 259 state residents are under home quarantine and self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms as the number of cases nationwide continues to grow.

Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said 719 individuals have been maintaining self-quarantine at their homes and that 419 of them have completed a mandatory 14-day monitoring period.

The lone confirmed case of coronavirus in the state was in a UMass Boston student who has since recovered, University of Massachusetts Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said. Results from the state’s two presumptive cases have been sent to the CDC for additional testing.

The university has also recalled students from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Local colleges and universities are also setting up designated isolation areas as a precaution.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

