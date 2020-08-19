PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a second Rhode Island man Tuesday for his involvement in the arson of a Providence police cruiser during a riot in the downtown area two months ago, officials said.

Nicholas L. Scaglione, 30, of Cranston, faces the charge of attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire following the arson that occurred during the early morning hours of June 2, United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. announced in a joint press release.

He was released by the court on unsecured bond.

A second suspect, Luis Joel Sierra, 34, of Providence, was arrested Friday on a charge of attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, officials added.

He was ordered detained in federal custody.

Sierra allegedly set the police cruiser on fire by leaning inside it and igniting the flames with lighter fluid.

Scaglione squirted a flammable liquid in the vehicle, causing the fire to intensify, according to court documents.

The cruiser became fully engulfed in flames and was destroyed.

Both Sierra and Scaglione shared information with others about their involvement with burning the cruiser, court documents continued.

Scaglione allegedly wrote in one text message, “But that police cruiser that went up in flames last night can be replaced… I was pissed. I’ve been pissed. That was pent up years of rage and frustration with the way I’ve seen and been treated by police. That cop car can be replaced. People’s lives cannot… Then I go out fighting and standing up for s**t I believe in. Cuz I know for a fact if it was you or anyone else I was close to I’d burn the whole police force down and not even blink.”

Officials say they received a significant amount of information about the men’s alleged roles following the publication of an FBI poster seeking information about the arson.

Special agents and officers with @FBIBoston @ProvidenceRIPD have arrested Nicholas Scaglione, of Cranston, RI, for allegedly torching & destroying a Providence Police cruiser during a riot on 6/2/20. He was taken into custody without incident. Details to follow @USAO_RI — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) August 19, 2020

