Second round of winter storm could drop several more inches of snow

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Round two of a one-two wintry punch could leave a foot of snow in some parts of southern New England, just a day after the first round of the storm dropped 12 inches or more in some areas.

Points inland will initially see snow as round two gets cranking, while coastal areas will see mostly rain, according to 7’s Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. Snow will then fall on most parts of the Bay State overnight.

MON PM Update: Round 2 getting under way. Snow inland with rain along coast early evening. Snow overnight for most locations, possibly heavy along coast early TUE AM. Tuesday AM commute will be problematic. #7news pic.twitter.com/5B9uIzsVwV — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 2, 2019

The National Weather Service on Monday predicted that the Boston area could get up to seven inches of snow with lower amounts to the south and into Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Communities north of Boston, including Newburyport, could see a foot in the storm expected to reach its peak Tuesday morning, snarling the morning commute.

Parts of the Merrimack Valley, Worcester County, North Shore, and Southern New Hampshire could see up eight inches of snow.

Elevated areas of western Massachusetts and western Connecticut could also see higher snowfall totals.

Rowe in western Massachusetts received 16 inches of snow from the storm that started Sunday night.

Methuen, Hawley, and Winchendon got 13 inches.

Gov. Charles Baker said nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment — 2,100 plows, 1,400 plower-spreader combinations, and 460 front end loaders — will be on the roads, and state troopers lowered the speed limit on the Mass Pike to 40 mph.

The commuter rail will have 350 personnel to respond to downed trees and other incidents, officials said. The MBTA operated on a regular schedule Monday. The emergency operations center opened at 5 a.m. and will continue to run until the storm subsides on Tuesday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas north and west of Boston along Interstate 95, through Interstate 495, parts of the Merrimack Valley and into Southern New Hampshire.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas including Boston, parts of Worcester County and southeastern Massachusetts.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories for the Cape and the Islands, but the storm will start off as a mix of snow and sleet and then quickly transitioning over to rain.

7NEWS will continue to track this storm and provide updates as they become available.