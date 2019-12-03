Second round of winter storm dumping more snow across Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Round two of a one-two wintry punch could leave several inches of snow in some parts of southern New England, just a day after the first round of the storm dropped 12 inches or more in some communities.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged drivers to use caution during the Tuesday morning commute when the storm was expected to be at its height with snow falling at 1 to 2 inches an hour in some places.

Metro Boston, South Shore and North Shore are projected to get four to six inches of snow throughout the morning, according to 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Worcester County is expected to get two to four inches, while parts of Cape Cod can expect one to two inches.

A winter storm warning has been posted for areas inside of Interstate 495 and Berkshire County. The remainder of the state, including Cape Cod, is under a winter weather advisory.

Baker said nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment — 2,100 plows, 1,400 plower-spreader combinations, and 460 front end loaders — will be on the roads, and state troopers lowered the speed limit on the Mass Pike to 40 mph.

The commuter rail will have 350 personnel to respond to downed trees and other incidents, officials said. The MBTA operated on a regular schedule Monday. The emergency operations center opened at 5 a.m. and will continue to run until the storm subsides on Tuesday.

The storm has prompted hundreds of school closings and delays.

