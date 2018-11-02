Second sewing needle found hidden in Twizzlers candy in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – A second sewing needle was found inside a package of Twizzlers candy in Marshfield after police warned the public on Thursday of a young trick-or-treater who was given a Twizzlers Twist with a similar needle hidden inside.

RELATED: Sturbridge police issue warning after piece of metal found in Halloween candy

An unpunctured package was received by a 3-year-old boy in the Brant Rock area on Halloween, prompting the warning from Chief Phil Tavares, according to police.

Carol Keating, the boy’s grandmother, contacted the police after his mother made the horrifying discovery and snapped a photo.

“It doesn’t anger me. It really frightens me,” she said. “To be honest with you, I really never found a reason to go through the candy but I’m really glad my daughter told me.”

RELATED: New Hampshire police urge parents to check Halloween candy after needle found in Snickers bar

A second family later told police that they also found a needle in their child’s candy after hearing the warning, according to Tavares. They also trick-or-treated in the Brant Rock area.

“We got a report from a different community member that their child went out trick-or-treating in the same neighborhood,” he said. “When they got home, they inspected the candy after our warning and discovered a small piece of metal consistent with a needle inside a package of their Twizzlers.”

Tavares said the second trick-or-treater likely would have ingested the candy if it were not for the initial warning.

RELATED: Oak Bluffs police issue warning after nail found in trick-or-treater’s candy bar

The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the incidents as possible criminal acts.

“This was supposed to be a night that was fun for the children,” he said. “Anyone caught giving out candy contaminated with injury-causing substances faces five years in state prison.”

Parents are being advised to throw away any Twizzlers their kids may have received and to inspect all their other Halloween candy.

Similar incidents involving tampered candy have been reported in Sturbridge, Oak Bluffs and Salem, New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)