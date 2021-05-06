Second ‘Shark Center’ coming to Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will open its second Shark Center on MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown, officials announced on Thursday.

The Conservancy will lease the ground floor of 16 MacMillan Wharf, the former home of the Whydah Pirate Museum, as well as a slip at the property’s marina to operate its 25-foot vessel for shark ecotourism trips. The first Shark Center, located in Chatham, will continue to operate annually.

The new Shark Center will provide visitors with an in-depth look at great white sharks through interactive exhibits and videos and displays, in addition to providing insight into “groundbreaking” local research, according to Cynthia Wigren, chief executive officer and co-founder of Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Ecotourism and a merchandise shop will open in Provincetown this summer. The exhibits at the new Shark Center are not expected to open until Summer 2022, Wigren said, following an extensive build-out and renovation of the 3,100 square-foot space.

“We are thrilled to be opening a second Shark Center to be located in Provincetown and to be connecting with local community,” Wigren said in an official statement. “Provincetown is a perfect location to engage with visitors from all over the world to further our mission to support scientific research, improve public safety, and to educate the community to inspire conservation of Atlantic white sharks.”

Local and state government officials commended the Conservancy’s plan to locate its second Shark Center in Provincetown.

“The opening of a Provincetown Shark Center by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is such great news,” State Representative Sarah Peake said. “Provincetown is already known as an ecotourism destination. The important research work conducted by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will complement the already existing coastal and marine ecosystems research being done by the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies and the Cape Cod National Seashore. Having the Shark Conservancy located here is a win for everyone.”

“We are very excited to welcome the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to Provincetown,” added Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse. “Their plans to open a Shark Center in town, along with their plans to launch ecotourism and research trips, fits right into our goal to expand ecotourism opportunities and further promote the blue economy. I thank them for their investment, and we expect that residents and visitors alike will enjoy this new experience.”