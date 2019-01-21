Second skier dies in aftermath of New Mexico avalanche

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A hospital official in New Mexico says a second person has died from injuries sustained in an avalanche last week in northern New Mexico.

University of New Mexico Hospital spokeswoman Alex Sanchez confirmed the death on Monday in Albuquerque. Separately, relatives identified the deceased skier in a statement as 22-year-old Corey Borg-Massanari of Vail, Colorado.

He was one of two people pulled from the snow after the avalanche on Thursday at Taos Ski Valley. The other victim has been identified as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti of Massachusetts.

The avalanche struck a stretch of expert skiing terrain on the upper mountain known as the K3 chute.

Borg-Massanari worked for an outdoor equipment retailer and as a zipline tour guide in the summer.

