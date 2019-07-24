Second suspect arrested after Revere shooting victim dies at hospital

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot during an altercation in Revere last week died Tuesday night at Massachusetts General Hospital, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.

The shooting victim, 35-year-old John Brooks of Dorchester, suffered a gunshot wound during a fight in the area of Centennial Street on the evening of July 18, according to police.

Officers investigating the shooting arrested 19-year-old Kevin Nguyen, of Dorchester, near the scene of the shooting. Jorge Cardova, 21, of Revere, was arrested Wednesday after investigators linked him to the crime.

Both men are charged with armed assault with intent to rob, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Rollins says new charges are expected in wake of Brooks’s death.

Nguyen was arraigned last week in Chelsea District Court and ordered held on $50,000 bail. Cardova is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Brooks’s family and loved ones as they grieve his loss to an act of gun violence,” Rollins said. “I give my word to Mr. Brooks’s family and to the Revere community that we will hold the individuals responsible for his death accountable.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)