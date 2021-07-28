NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect was arrested late Tuesday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old at a park in New Bedford.

A 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Latrell Baskin, 21, of New Bedford, is also facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in New Bedford District Court on Aug. 6.

A woman gained the attention of a trooper patrolling the area of Clasky Common Park just before 1:30 a.m. to alert him to an unresponsive man suffering from multiple stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

The victim, identified as Rayshard Normil-Jerome, 18, was transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

