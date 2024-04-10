WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with Sunday’s triple shooting in Worcester that left three teens hospitalized.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Worcester Police said an officer observed a vehicle registered to Levon Atupem, 23, of Holden, who had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from Sunday’s shooting on Clarkson Street. The officer then waited until just after 3 a.m. when a man, believed by him to be Atupem, entered the car and began to back it up.

“The officer activated his emergency lights and ordered the operator out of the vehicle,” Worcester Police said in a statement. “The officer immediately recognized him to be Levon Atupem and he was placed under arrest without incident.”

Atupem was charged with three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.

Another individual, Jordany Alejo, 19, was arrested earlier in the week and charged with three counts of assault to murder with a firearm.

7News spoke with the father of Miguel Rivera, 17, who was shot in the neck during the incident, when his family says he and his two sisters were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight. Two other teens were also wounded.

