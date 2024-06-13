CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect was arrested and charged in connection with last month’s double shooting at a Cambridge basketball court, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Machyus Battle, 19, of Cambridge, was arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court and was slated for a dangerousness hearing Thursday, the DA’s office said. Another man, 23-year-old Yonayvi Cruceta, also of Cambridge, appeared in court in May in connection with the shooting.

On May 23, at 9:39 p.m., police officers responded to Donnelly Field at 91 Berkshire St. for reports of multiple gunshots, the office said.

Investigators said Cruceta was at the outdoor court at the same time as a group of people when Cruceta and Battle got into an argument. The two then allegedly exchanged gunfire, the DA’s office said.

Cruceta, along with a 22-year-old woman hit by a stray bullet, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Battle was charged with attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery by discharge of a weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license.

He also was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

The double shooting remains under investigation, the DA’s office said. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Cambridge police at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org.

