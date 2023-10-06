A second suspect charged in connection with a shooting in Holyoke that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn child was held without bail Friday, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office announced.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, was arraigned two days after the shooting on Wednesday. His arraignment, in turn, came after another suspect, Alejandro Ramos, 22, was arraigned and held without bail on Thursday.

Both Sanchez and Ramos have been charged with murder.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Sargeant Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. In its latest statement, the DA’s office said investigators believe three male suspects had been involved in an altercation. The DA’s office said shots rang out during the altercation, sending one bullet into a public bus.

The pregnant woman was seated inside the bus and was hit by the shot, according to local authorities. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The DA’s office said the woman’s infant was delivered at the hospital and later died.

The DA’s office in statements this week has said investigators believe Sanchez and Ramos were both involved in the shooting. Investigators have identified a third suspect and were still searching for that person as of Friday afternoon, according to the DA’s office.

While the law enforcement investigation continues, new video on Thursday showed the moments leading up to this shooting, capturing a struggle outside Almonte Market.

Shots were fired and one man was hit. He is later seen in video crawling back into Almonte Market holding his leg.

The video does not show the bus where authorities said the pregnant woman was hit by gunfire.

Local officials have reacted to the shooting, with Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia on Thursday saying he has “lost his patience” with violence in the city.

“I share the community’s anger, I share the community’s horror at what happened yesterday on Maple and Sargeant,” Garcia said. “And I call on all residents of Holyoke to unite – join us in this monumental task of healing and renewal.”

“We’re not just going to sit idly by and move on to the next tragedy,” said Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt in a press conference with Garcia. “We’re going to make the changes necessary to make our streets safer.”

At the state level, Gov. Maura Healey noted the shooting in a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

“Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, especially those taken far, far too soon,” Healey said. “My heart goes out to the victims, families, and all of Holyoke in the wake of this afternoon’s senseless shooting.”

State Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt in a statement said “There are no words that could be sufficient in the face of what happened today to people in the Holyoke community, including innocent bystanders on a regional transit authority bus.”

“Our thoughts are with them. And so are our hearts and our sorrow,” Tibbits-Nutt said. “Our prayers go out to everyone who has been, and will continue to be, affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Sanchez and Ramos are due back in court on Nov. 3.

Police have asked anyone with information about this shooting to contact them.