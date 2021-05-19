Second suspect held without bail in Manchester-by-the-Sea stabbing

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect is facing criminal charges after a man was stabbed multiple times in Manchester-by-the-Sea earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of School and North streets around 7:50 p.m. May 9 found a man in his mid-30s who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea police.

He was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing is believed to have happened inside a vehicle as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea, not far from where the victim was located, police said.

Jayson Vega-Castro, 21, was arrested by Revere police Wednesday morning and arraigned in Salem District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping, and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until his dangerousness hearing on May 26.

Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, was also arrested in connection to the incident later in the night on May 9.

An investigation remains ongoing.

