BOSTON (WHDH) - A second suspect connected to an October triple shooting in Mattapan that left one dead was arraigned Friday after he turned himself in to police.

Kwessi Adom Silcott, 20, surrendered to authorities at a Boston police station on Thursday. Silcott hid his face behind a courtroom door during the proceeding. He pleaded not guilty to Murder and Carrying a Firearm without a License.

Prosecutors said Silcott got off of a scooter and fired 21 shots in Mattapan in October before speeding away. The operator of that moped, Dkhari Wornum-Brown, 22, of Dorchester, was in court on Tuesday.

Wornum-Brown was arrested by members of the Boston Police SWAT Team, along with Homicide Detectives and the Fugitive Unit at an apartment on Ruggles Street in Roxbury Tuesday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of multiple people shot in the area of 2 Hiawatha Road on October 11. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were treated at the scene then taken to local hospitals.

On November 7, one of the victims was pronounced dead. She has since been identified as 18-year-old G’Kiyah Lewis of Malden. The other two adult male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“Very very, very devastated. We are hurt,” said Lewis’ aunt Erica Jones outside court Friday. “G’Kiyah was very loved. She just turned 18 four months before this happened. She wasn’t in any gangs, streets, she was just a very loving, caring little girl.”

Silcott’s family had no comment outside court.

Jones said her family is shaken to the core by this tragedy.

“Why would he do this?” Jones replied when asked if she had a message to her niece’s killer. “Why? What was the motive, what was the purpose? Please, you know, speak up and say why.”

Jones said her niece was an organ donor and saved three lives after her death.

Silcott is being held without bail and is due back in court in February, when more charges could be filed.

