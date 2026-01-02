BOSTON (WHDH) - A second suspect connected to an October triple shooting in Mattapan that left one dead turned himself in to police.

Kwessi Adom Silcott, 20, surrendered to authorities at a Boston police station on Thursday. Arraignment was expected on Friday on first degree murder and other charges.

Members of the Boston Police SWAT Team, along with Homicide Detectives and the Fugitive Unit, arrested Dkhari Wornum-Brown, 22, of Dorchester at an apartment on Ruggles Street in Roxbury.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of multiple people shot in the area of 2 Hiawatha Road in Mattapan on October 11. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals.

On November 7, one of the victims was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 18-year-old G’Kiyah Lewis of Malden. The other two adult male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

