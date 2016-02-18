Second suspect in Worcester remains case due in court

The second suspect charged with stealing remains from a cemetery in Worcester is being called to court.

Police in Connecticut arrested 40-year-old Felix Delgado earlier this month.

They found two sets of skeletal remains in his apartment during a drug investigation.

Worcester police believe the remains were stolen from Hope Cemetery, last year.

Another suspect has already been charged with also stealing remains from the cemetery.

