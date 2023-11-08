GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second swastika has been found inside Groton-Dunstable Regional Middle School, officials said Wednesday.

The swastika on Wednesday comes after another swastika was found Monday in a bathroom within the school.

Officials have said they believe someone inside the school is responsible for the vandalism.

Police are investigating.

School officials earlier this week said they had notified parents of the initial swastika incident. Officials continued, saying authorities were reviewing surveillance footage as they continued to investigate.

