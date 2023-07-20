RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A second teenager has died following a crash in Randolph that left another teen dead and two others injured Tuesday night.

Both the Randolph Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that 18-year-old Makhi Boston died as a result of a crash on North Main Street.

Authorities said he was the older brother of Terry Boston Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on July 18.

According to the DA’s office, Makhi was believed to be the driver of the Nissan Altima that authorities said was traveling southbound when it left the road and crashed into a tree near 701 North Main St.

Two other teenagers, both females, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The investigation remains open and ongoing into the facts and circumstances of the crash,” a spokesperson for the Norfolk DA’s office said in a statement. “The Randolph Police and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office wish to extend our sincere condolences to the parents, family, and friends of these two young men.”

Both brothers were residents of Brockton, where community members had already been mourning their loss before the latest update from the DA’s office.

Following the news, Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Mike Thomas released a statement Thursday morning describing Makhi as a 2023 graduate of Brockton High School, and Terry Jr.as a rising 10th grade student.

“It is difficult to express the profound sense of loss felt within our city,” Thomas said. “These were two young people whose positive influence extended far beyond the walls of our school building. We will come together as a community to support their loved ones and honor their lives.”

The superintendent said that a counseling and social emotional support day would be offered from 1-3 p.m. for any student or staff member in need of assistance.

A GoFundMe campaign raising funds to cover both burial costs for the family and a scholarship fund has also been set up.

