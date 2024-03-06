NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Needham say people magnet fishing found an unexploded ordnance, the second time in less than a week a device like this was discovered.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday two members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad were called to Needham after the old, heavily deteriorated bazooka round was pulled from the Charles River.

“In an abundance of caution, MSP Bomb Squad members removed the round to a secure location and safely counter-charged it, rendering it safe,” state police said in a statement.

This was the second time in less than a week that a member of a magnet fishing group pulled old pieces of military ordnance from the spot, on the Charles River under the Kendrick Street bridge, officials said. The ordnance last week is believed to date to World War I or World War II.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)