BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials will hold the second VaxMillions drawing on Monday for residents who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through Aug. 23, one adult will win $1 million and one person between the ages of 12 and 17 will win a $300,000 scholarship through the weekly drawings. Last week, a Weymouth man and Chelsea student were the first winners.

To register for the drawings, visit the VaxMillions website.

