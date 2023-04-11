HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A second victim in a house fire in Hopkinton over the weekend has died, state and local officials announced on Tuesday.

The woman, described as an older adult in her 60s, was first taken to Milford Regional Medical Center after the fire. She was then taken to a Boston hospital. News of her death comes after officials already announced the death of a man in connection with the same fire.

Officials on Monday said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

Crews first responded to reports of flames on Hayward Street in Hopkinton around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said emergency crews arriving at the scene immediately found heavy fire coming from a home. They soon began searching the building after learning two people were still inside.

Miller said an older man was found in a hallway while an older woman was found in a bedroom.

The man was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, officials said it started on a front porch area. Officials also said there were no working smoke detectors found in the home.

Hopkinton community members speaking with 7NEWS mourned the death of the man killed in this fire on Monday.

In statements since the incident, officials have also reminders about fire safety and smoke alarm usage in Massachusetts, pointing to four fatal fires since March 26 that together have killed seven people in the state.

“Every household should have working smoke alarms on every level of the home, but seniors face the greatest risk of death or serious injury in a fire,” the state Department of Fire Services said on Tuesday. “Please check in on older friends and relatives to see if they need assistance installing, maintaining, or replacing smoke alarms in their homes.

