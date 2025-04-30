SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The second victim in the double murder near a Salem Walmart has been identified.

Police identified him as 42-year-old Jonathan Thompson, from Oregon. Over the weekend, police identified the other victim as 41-year-old Andrew Ross Guempel, from Arizona.

The men’s bodies were found last week in the woods by a man walking his dog. Police say the victims had signs of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Jay Blodget, 30, was arraigned on two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide. He is currently being held without bail.

Blodget is due back in court next month.

