CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local firefighters received a special send-off Wednesday in Carlisle as they head to Canada to fight wildfires.

16 firefighters from the Department of Conservation and Recreation and MassWildlife are headed to Quebec where they will help crews battle more than 70 wildfires that have been burning since the beginning of June.

“Currently in Quebec there’s still 77 fires that are active,” said Chief David Celino, Fire Warden Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

This is the second wave of Massachusetts firefighters sent across the border. The first returned June 30.

“Once you have a little over a million acres burning, it’s really difficult to put those fires out,” he said. “We’ve noticed it here in New England with smoke impacts repeatedly over the last 3 to 4 weeks, and so we’re really happy to help out.”

The team of firefighters will work on the fire line for two weeks, containing fires and protecting buildings nearby.

The crew will also be joined by five firefighters from Connecticut and Vermont.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)