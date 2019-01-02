Second woman dies in Fall River crash that sparked stubborn apartment complex blaze

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A second woman who was critically injured when a car slammed into a Fall River apartment complex and sparked a stubborn blaze on New Year’s Day has died, officials said.

Linda Leahey, 75, of Fall River, had been in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Leahey was a passenger in a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 72-year-old Judith Mauretti, of Fall River, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:30 a.m. crash at Four Winds Apartments on North Main Street.

Police believe Mauretti was speeding before she plowed 15 feet into the building, which was evacuated after a ruptured gas line ignited a massive fire that reignited hours after the crash.

Seven fighters were treated for heat-related injuries on Tuesday and an estimated 80 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the initial blaze. At one point, crews were forced to retreat as flames pushed out from the building’s windows.

Hours after officials said the fire had been extinguished, the blaze flared again late Tuesday night.

Firefighters continued battling hot spots Wednesday morning as heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building, which was later demolished.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the victims.

