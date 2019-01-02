Second woman dies in Fall River crash that sparked stubborn apartment complex blaze

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A second woman who was critically injured when a car slammed into a Fall River apartment complex and sparked a stubborn blaze on Tuesday has died, officials said.

Linda Leahey, 75, of Fall River, had been in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Leahey was a passenger in a 2088 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 72-year-old Judith Mauretti, of Fall River, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:30 a.m. crash at Four Winds Apartments on North Main Street.

Police believe Mauretti was speeding before she plowed 15 feet into the building, which was evacuated after the crash ignited a stubborn blaze.

Seven fighters were treated for heat-related injuries on Tuesday and an estimated 80 people have been displaced.

Firefighters continued battling hot spots Wednesday morning as heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the building, which will be demolished.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)