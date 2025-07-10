The Secret Service suspended several agents who were on duty at a Trump campaign rally in July 2023 in Pennsylvania when bullets flew towards the now-president’s ear.

The agents suspected were involved in securing the site that day.

At least two agents are appealing their suspensions, which range from a few weeks to more than a month.

The attempted attack Trump happened nearly a year ago; a rallygoer was killed in the shooting.

