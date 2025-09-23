NEW YORK (WHDH) - The Secret Service says it dismantled a network of telecommunications devices in the tri-state area.

According to investigators, the network had the capacity to jam 911 calls, take down cell towers, and cripple New York City’s communication infrastructure.

The dismantled system consisted of over 300 sim servers and over 100,000 sim cards spread within a 35-mile radius of the United Nations headquarters.

There is no confirmed connection between the network and an active plan to disrupt the U.N. General Assembly.

Over 140 world leaders are in New York, including President Trump, who is slated to speak Tuesday morning.

